MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of Golden Avenue & Harrison Street. The victim is critical condition.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

