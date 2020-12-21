One man dead, woman injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed during a shooting late Sunday evening in Orange Mound.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1143 Bradley Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday. A male shooting victim was located on the scene and pronounced dead.

A female was also injured in the incident, but is expected to be okay.

No suspect information was released. If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.