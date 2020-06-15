One man dead, suspect at large after overnight shooting in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a gunman after a man was killed as the result of an overnight shooting in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Shelborne Circle just after midnight and located a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. They did not release any suspect information or any details about what may have led up to the shooting.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.