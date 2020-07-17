One man dead, suspect at large after Lamar Avenue motel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after a shooting at a motel along Lamar Avenue.

Officers were called to the Deluxe Inn Suites at 3456 Lamar early Friday morning and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man was seen running from the scene after the shooting. A description of the subject was not released.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.