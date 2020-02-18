One man dead, another person injured after Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the River Grove Apartments on Rio Lobo Drive.

Authorities said they found one man dead on the scene. They were told that another individual was taken to Methodist North Hospital by private vehicle. That second person is expected to be okay.

Police said they are searching for two black men who were wearing all black.

They asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.