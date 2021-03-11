One man dead, another person injured after fire at Medical District high-rise apartment building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed after a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Medical District overnight.

It happened at the Helix Apartments on North Manassas Street and Washington Avenue.

WREG was told the fire started on the ninth floor and spread to the eighth. When firefighters arrived, they cleared everyone on both floors, but not everyone made it out safely. Crews told us an elderly man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution with smoke inhalation.

“We saw the fire, and everybody was coming out. I heard one lady say that her mom was still in there but she couldn’t get her out because of the smoke. So other people called the fire department and that was that,” said one resident.

At one point, there were more than 120 firefighters and first responders on the scene. There’s still no word yet on what caused the fire.