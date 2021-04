MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have one person detained following a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

According to police, first responders made the scene in the 5000 block of Village Woods Drive just after midnight Tuesday and found a shooting victim that was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man has been detained for questioning, police said.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.