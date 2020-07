MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and another man has been detained following a shooting in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened in the area of Winchester and Emerald. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say one man has been detained, but police have not said whether an arrest has been made.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

