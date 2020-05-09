One man dead after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police found a man dead after a shooting in the Parkway Village area on Saturday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police Department, it happened in the area of Starsdale Street and Scottsdale Avenue.

At 10:39 am, officers responded to a Shooting at Starsdale and Scottsdale.

Officers located an unresponsive adult male inside of a truck suffering from a GSW. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info is known at this time.

Officers say they received a call of a person finding a man dead in a truck. When they arrived, the found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

At this time, police have not released any information on a potential suspect.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.