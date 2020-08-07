One man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in East Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene on Willow Cove off of New Willow Road.

Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3986 Willow Cove.

Officers arrived and located a male victim. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 7, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.