One man critically injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been shot in East Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene on Willow Cove off of New Willow Road.
Police say the victim went to the hospital in critical condition.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
