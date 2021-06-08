One killed, one wounded in shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday night.

Police said at around 9 p.m. they were called to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Watkins where they found the victims.

One Male was pronounced dead on the scene and another male was transported to the Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about the victims or what led up to the shooting.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

