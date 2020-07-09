One killed, one injured in North Memphis shooting; suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and another badly injured in a shooting Wednesday in North Memphis.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at a fire station at 2248 Chelsea just after 6:30 p.m.

The shooting happened only a block away from the fire station near Chelsea and Lambert.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black men who were last seen driving a green Honda Civic northbound on Boxwood.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.