One killed in wreck at Lamar and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a wreck Saturday evening on Lamar Avenue.

Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the multiple-vehicle wreck around 8:15 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and I-240.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

