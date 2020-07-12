One killed in wreck at Lamar and I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a wreck Saturday evening on Lamar Avenue.
Memphis Police said officers were on the scene of the multiple-vehicle wreck around 8:15 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and I-240.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
