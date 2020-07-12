MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the Medical District left one person dead Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 1000 block of Court Avenue at 4 a.m. They found one victim who had been stabbed.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether the person was male or female.
A man was detained at the scene. Police said it appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation.
- One killed in stabbing in Med District
