One killed in stabbing in Med District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the Medical District left one person dead Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Court Avenue at 4 a.m. They found one victim who had been stabbed.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said whether the person was male or female.

A man was detained at the scene. Police said it appeared to have stemmed from a domestic violence situation.