SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in southeast Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office says one person was shot and killed on Parkline Drive near Miller Creek Lane. Deputies responded to the scene at a little after 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

SCSO says a homicide investigation is currently underway.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.