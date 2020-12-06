One killed in overnight I-40 crash, lanes shut down for investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was killed in an overnight crash on I-40, leading to several lanes of the interstate being shut down.

The crash happened on westbound I-40, east of Highway 64, at just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. One person was found dead on the scene.

Police say the crash involved multiple vehicles. At this time, there is no word on what led to the crash or if any other injuries were reported.

Memphis Police shut down the westbound lanes of traffic as they investigated the crash. The area has now reopened, but police say the investigation is ongoing.