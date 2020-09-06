One killed in overnight downtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in an overnight shooting in downtown Memphis, Memphis Police say.
At 12:15 AM, Memphis Police reportedly found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot on South Orleans Street near M.L.K. Jr. Avenue.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
Police did not provide suspect information for this shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
