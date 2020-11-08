One killed in overnight Cordova crash

CORDOVA, Tenn. – Memphis Police say one person was killed in an overnight crash in Cordova.

Officers responded to a crash at Rockcreek Parkway and Ludgate Place. A vehicle reportedly struck a tree.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say they have not determined the cause of the crash at this time.

