SHELBY CO., Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in north Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Covington Pike Road at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release any information on the potential suspect or suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.