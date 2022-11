MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being struck by a car on American Way Thursday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to a fatal hit-and-run in front of 4273 American Way near Cherry Road.

The male victim was killed on impact, police say.

According to police, the driver fled the scene in a black pick-up truck going eastbound on American Way.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.