MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in police custody after a fatal wounding in the 1200 block of Haynes Street.

Memphis Police say someone brought the victim to Regional One Hospital shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said in a tweet that the victim had been stabbed, but later deleted that information and said the victim had been “injured by the suspect.”

A male was detained, police said.