One killed in crash on I-55 in Mississippi

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

TATE CO., Miss. – One person was reportedly killed in a crash on I-55 in Mississippi Thursday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-55 near mile marker 260 in Tate County at around 7:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

MHP says a vehicle traveling south on I-55 left the road and rolled over several times before crashing into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials has identified the driver as 23-year-old Kywanni R. Cormier of Rayne, Louisiana.

MHP says it is still investigating the crash.   

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News