One killed in crash on I-55 in Mississippi

TATE CO., Miss. – One person was reportedly killed in a crash on I-55 in Mississippi Thursday morning.

Related Content One person dead following crash on East Parkway South

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-55 near mile marker 260 in Tate County at around 7:46 a.m. Thursday morning.

MHP says a vehicle traveling south on I-55 left the road and rolled over several times before crashing into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials has identified the driver as 23-year-old Kywanni R. Cormier of Rayne, Louisiana.

MHP says it is still investigating the crash.