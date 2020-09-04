One killed in crash on I-40 bridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been killed in a crash on the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge.

Police say one pick-up truck overturned in the crash. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say all eastbound lanes out of West Memphis, Arkansas have been shut down at this time. Westbound lanes of traffic out of Memphis are down to one lane until further notice.

Share this story

Latest News

More News