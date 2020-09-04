One killed in crash on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been killed in a crash on the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge.

Police say one pick-up truck overturned in the crash. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

North Main Station ofcs are handling a crash at I-40 @ Hernando Desoto Bridge: eastbound. Preliminary information – One pickup truck has overturned and one victim has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 4, 2020

Memphis Police say all eastbound lanes out of West Memphis, Arkansas have been shut down at this time. Westbound lanes of traffic out of Memphis are down to one lane until further notice.