MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A triple car crash involving a pedestrian claimed one person’s life on Interstate 240 early Saturday.

Police say it happened at 5 a.m. on the I-240 eastbound exit ramp to get onto Interstate 40, where a vehicle collided with a pedestrian.

Three vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating, and said they don’t know whether anyone will face any charges.