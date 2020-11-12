One killed during robbery attempt in Dyersburg, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg, Tennessee say a man was shot dead after he broke into a home in a robbery attempt and was confronted by a resident.

Dyersburg Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found a person dead inside the residence.

An investigation by police found that an armed man had forced his way inside with intent to rob the occupants. One of those occupants was able to subdue the man, then retrieved his own gun and fired multiple shots, police said.

The resident who fired the shots was treated for non-critical injuries he recieved in the struggle. The body of the man who was shot will be sent to the medical examiner in Memphis for an autopsy, police said.

Dyersburg Police did not release the names of the people involved, and did not say whether any charges were involved. They said the investigation is ongoing.