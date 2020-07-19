One killed, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Whitehaven Sunday morning.
Officers responded to Ridge Trail near Glenarm Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.
Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers found a woman who had also been shot at the hospital. She was reportedly taken by private vehicle. Police say she is in non-critical condition.
Police have not released suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
