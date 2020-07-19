One killed, another injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Whitehaven Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Ridge Trail near Glenarm Avenue just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 3:31 am, officers responded to a shooting at 4968 Ridge Trail. One male shooting victim was deceased on the scene, and a female shooting victim was also located at ROH. She was transported by private vehicle and is listed as non-critical.

Officers found a woman who had also been shot at the hospital. She was reportedly taken by private vehicle. Police say she is in non-critical condition.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.