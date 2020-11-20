One injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been injured in a shooting in Whitehaven.

Officer responded to a shooting on Wildflower Cove near Whitesboro Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information available at this time. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.