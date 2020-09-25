One injured in two-car accident on I-40 near Appling Road

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person has been injured in a two-car accident on I-40.

The accident happened in the eastbound lane of I-40 near Appling Road at around 3:24 PM Friday afternoon. Police say the accident is just east of the exit ramp.

One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

TDOT says the left lanes are blocked, affecting eastbound traffic.

Share this story

Latest News

More News