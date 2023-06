MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been injured in a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on East Hillview Cove off East Alcy Road at around 1:12 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Police say one person went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.