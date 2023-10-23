MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-240 E at Lamar Avenue Monday morning.

According to reports, one person was injured in the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officials blocked off the left lane/shoulder of I-240E and Lamar Avenue.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide information as it becomes available.