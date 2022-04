MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Hickory Hill that left one person injured. Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 6300 block of Creek Mist Cove around 5 a.m.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s condition but paramedics were seen treating a patient at the scene.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.