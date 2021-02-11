Memphis police looking for female suspect in hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a Parkway Village hotel Thursday night.

Memphis police responded to the incident at the Comfort Inn & Suites on American Way near Colony Park Drive.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers have not said where the shooting happened at the hotel but said the suspect may be a woman wearing an orange dress and driving a purple Honda.

A WREG crew saw multiple police cars at Memphis Fire Station #34 on Knight Arnold Road, about 1.6 miles away from the Comfort Inn & Suites.

At this time, police have not said if that scene is connected to the shooting at the hotel.

Fire Station 34

If you saw anything or have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.