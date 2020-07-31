One injured in accident in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was injured in an accident in the airport area.
Police say a vehicle flipped over in the 3900 block of Winchester. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
One person went to the hospital in critical condition.
