One injured in accident in airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was injured in an accident in the airport area.

Police say a vehicle flipped over in the 3900 block of Winchester. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

One person went to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a crash in the 3900 block of Winchester.



Prelim info – this was one-vehiclele accident where the vehicle flipped. One male was transported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 31, 2020