One in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting in South Memphis on Monday night.

According to a tweet from Memphis police, it happened at a home on South Wellington near Walker Avenue.

Police said they have a person detained but it is not clear why that person is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

