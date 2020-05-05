One in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center after a shooting in South Memphis on Monday night.
According to a tweet from Memphis police, it happened at a home on South Wellington near Walker Avenue.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1025 S. Wellington. One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. One person has been detained on the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 5, 2020
Police said they have a person detained but it is not clear why that person is in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.