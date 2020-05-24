One in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a gunman after a shooting in northeast Memphis sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.
According to MPD’s Twitter, it happened at a home on Pope Street near Omar Robinson Street.
A man was rushed to the Regional Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
Police believe the suspect was wearing a black shirt, grey pants and left the scene in a blue Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer attached.
This is the second shooting Memphis police were called to on Saturday. Earlier in the afternoon, officers were called to a shooting and found two people dead in a Windyke home.