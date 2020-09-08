One in critical condition after northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Memphis on Tuesday, police said.

MPD reported shortly before 2 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of Bartlett Road. They found one male shooting victim, who was taken to Regional One.

Police believe the shooter is occupying a red vehicle.

