One in critical condition after northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was in critical condition after a shooting in northeast Memphis on Tuesday, police said.
MPD reported shortly before 2 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 1600 block of Bartlett Road. They found one male shooting victim, who was taken to Regional One.
Police believe the shooter is occupying a red vehicle.
