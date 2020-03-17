1  of  2
One in critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting off Millbranch, near the Mississippi and Tennessee state line in Whitehaven.

In a tweet, Memphis police said it happened at a home on Lochinvar Road.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police say the suspect was wearing all black and left the scene in a silver vehicle.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH

