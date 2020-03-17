One in critical after shooting in Whitehaven

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting off Millbranch, near the Mississippi and Tennessee state line in Whitehaven.

In a tweet, Memphis police said it happened at a home on Lochinvar Road.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5772 Lochinvar. One male is being transported to ROH in critical condition.



Prelim info: The subject responsible is a black male wearing all black clothing. He fled NB on Lochinvar, occupying a silver vehicle. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 17, 2020

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.

Police say the suspect was wearing all black and left the scene in a silver vehicle.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH