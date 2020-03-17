One in critical after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting off Millbranch, near the Mississippi and Tennessee state line in Whitehaven.
In a tweet, Memphis police said it happened at a home on Lochinvar Road.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5772 Lochinvar. One male is being transported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 17, 2020
Prelim info: The subject responsible is a black male wearing all black clothing. He fled NB on Lochinvar, occupying a silver vehicle.
The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center.
Police say the suspect was wearing all black and left the scene in a silver vehicle.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH