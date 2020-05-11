Watch Now
One in critical after a shooting in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday night.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

It happened at a home on Golden Avenue near North Trezevant Street just before 8 p.m.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

