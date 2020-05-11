One in critical after a shooting in Hyde Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in the hospital after a shooting on Sunday night.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
It happened at a home on Golden Avenue near North Trezevant Street just before 8 p.m.
At 7:44 pm, officers responded to a Shooting Call at 2121 Golden Ave.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 11, 2020
One male shooting victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.