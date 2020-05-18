Three dead after police chase ends with car accident

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men and a teen are dead while a fourth person is critically hurt after a police chase ended with a serious car accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 51 South and Dillon Drive near the Dyersburg Airport just after 1 p.m.

THP says the Dyersburg Police Department was chasing a 2008 Infiniti G35 driven by 19-year-old Jeremy Grant.

According to investigators, the car left the road and hit a concrete culvert before flipping over.

Grant was rushed to the Regional Medical Center and his condition has unknown at this time.

THP says 16-year-old Tyronzen Smith, Tre’veon Davis and Tyrone Smith were in the car with Grant and were killed.

In THP’s report, it says the people in the car were not wearing seatbelts and they are all from Covington, Tennessee which is in Tipton County.

At this time, it is not clear why police were chasing the car. THP says the situation is still under investigation.