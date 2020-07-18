One dead, two injured in three-vehicle crash in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are injured after a crash that involved three vehicles in Raleigh.
Memphis Police said officers made the scene of the crash in the 5000 block of Raleigh LaGrange around 5:30 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, but police have not yet identified that person.
A man and a woman were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
