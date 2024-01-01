MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two other men are injured after a shooting on Monday afternoon in Whitehaven.

According to Memphis Police, at 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Grizzly Mart on the corner of Millbranch Road and East Holmes Road. One man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

(Photos by: WREG’s Tyler Chow) (Photos by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

MPD says officers then responded to a shooting at Burger King on Millbranch Road where a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

(Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow) (Photo by: WREG’s Tyler Chow)

Officers say they also responded to Methodist South Hospital where another male victim arrived in critical condition.

All three scenes are connected, police say.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.