One dead, two injured after vehicle collides with tractor-trailer near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are critically injured after police said their vehicle hit a tractor-trailer head-on near the airport.

Police responded to a crash and shots fired call around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Shelby Drive near the Memphis International Airport.

A vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, police said.

One person in the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it is currently unknown if any of the victims were shot before the collision.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.