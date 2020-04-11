One dead, two hurt in triple shooting outside of grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after being shot outside of a grocery store.

According to police, it happened at the Food Town Grocery story at Buntyn Street and Midland Avenue.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 458 Buntyn St.

Prelim Info: 3 males shot in front of the location. One is DOA; two were xported to ROH (1 critical & 1non-critical.

The suspects fled in a white, 4dr Sedan with tinted windows last seen S/B on Buntyn. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 11, 2020

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were rushed to the Regional Medical Center. Police say one man is in critical condition and another is expected to be okay.

Police believe the suspects fled the scene in a white, four door sedan with tinted windows and were heading south on Buntyn Street.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.