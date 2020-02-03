One dead, two hurt after shooting near the airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two people are injured after a shooting near the airport on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirmed on twitter three people were shot around 8:35 p.m. on East Hillview Cove, which is the Hillview Village Apartments complex on East Alcy Road.

At 8:35 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 2107 E. Hillview Cove. Three shooting victims were located. Two were xported critical to ROH, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 3, 2020

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were taken to the Regional Medical Center. The two victims at the hospital are listed in critical condition.

MPD does not have any information on a potential suspect.

