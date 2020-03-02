Watch Now
WREG News at 10

One dead, two critically hurt after two accidents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more people are critically hurt after two car accidents that happened just minutes a part from each other on Sunday night.

Memphis police confirm a person was hit and killed by a car at Stage Road and Coleman Road. A man is being detained by police.

Then, just a few minutes later, police were called to an accident on Range Line Road, near the Ridgecrest Apartments.

Police say two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. They are listed in critical condition. It is not clear how many cars were involved.

At this time, charges have not been filed in either case.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News