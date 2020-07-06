One dead, three others injured after shots fired into crowd at Arkansas event

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. — One person was killed and several others injured after a shooting late Sunday evening at an event in Helena-West Helena.

It happened in the parking lot of the Helena Barber and Beauty Shop around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, people were leaving an event held by rapper Freddie Gladney Jr. who goes by the name Bankroll Freddie when shots were fired into the crowd.

When first responders arrived on the scene they found four people had been injured. They were taken to the Helena Regional Hospital where one of the victims died. Another man had to be airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis while two other victims were treated and released.

Authorities do not have any suspect information to release at this time. They also said they are waiting to identify the victim until family has been notified.

If you know anything about this case, call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.