One dead, several people hospitalized after overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and several others are expected to be okay after two shootings early Saturday morning.

Memphis police confirm one person was gunned down at the Highland Meadows Apartments in Whitehaven.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

One man we spoke with says people need to stay inside.

“Stay at home, stay at home,” The man said. “If you have a job, go to work and then stay home.”

Then a few hours later, police responded to a call of several people shot along Josephine Street.

According to police, the victims were walking to a party when the shooting happened.

Four people were found at the scene and taken to the Regional Medical Center. Three others were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

All seven victims are expected to be okay.

At last check, police had not made any arrests in either investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.