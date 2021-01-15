One dead, one wounded in Whitehaven Shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police were investigating a deadly double shooting in the Whitehaven area late Friday night.

Police say two males were shot in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Both victims were rushed to Methodist South. One died shortly after arriving at the hospital and the other is listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about the victims or the persons responsible.

If you know anything that can help investigators call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.