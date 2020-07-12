One dead, one injured after overnight crash in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is badly injured after a one-vehicle crash overnight in Nutbush, police said.
Memphis Police said officers made the scene near Chelsea and McNair at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the driver was driving eastbound on Chelsea, then veered off the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead when police made the scene, and the passenger was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
