One dead, one hurt after car hits tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in Shelby County on Sunday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet the accident happened on Collierville Arlington Road, just south of Macon Road.

SCSO is on the scene of a single-car crash in the 900 block of Collierville-Arlington, where a vehicle struck a tree. One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene and a second person has been transported to ROH in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/7Gan2NBhFG — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) March 23, 2020

Deputies say the vehicle hit a tree, killing one person and sending another to the Regional Medical Center.

The road is closed in both directions while the investigation is underway.