One dead, one hurt after car hits tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a car accident in Shelby County on Sunday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet the accident happened on Collierville Arlington Road, just south of Macon Road.

Deputies say the vehicle hit a tree, killing one person and sending another to the Regional Medical Center.

The road is closed in both directions while the investigation is underway.

